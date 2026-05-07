Canucks' Max Sasson To Represent USA At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Max Sasson will represent Team USA at the IIHF World Championship for the first time in his career.
Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson will represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, with this being his first time playing in the tournament. Sasson was named to Team USA's preliminary roster earlier today, joining players such as Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals, and former Canuck Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sasson played in his first full NHL season through 2025-26, putting up career-highs in goals (13) and assists (6) in 66 games played. The forward, known best for his speed, spent time at both centre and wing for the Canucks this season, though he spent more time at wing towards the end of the year. He signed a two-year extension with Vancouver back in December worth $1M annually on average.
Initially acquired by the Canucks via free-agent signing, Sasson made his NHL debut on November 23, 2024 against the Ottawa Senators, during which he also recorded his first NHL point. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 14, 2024 against the Boston Bruins. He won the 2025 Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks alongside Vancouver teammate and linemate Linus Karlsson, who could also represent his own country at the World Championship this year.
Sasson is technically the first Canuck confirmed to be representing their country at this year's World Championship. Linus Karlsson and Liam Öhgren are both currently taking part in the final leg of Sweden's World Championship training camp, though it would not be a surprise if both made their team's roster. Aatu Räty is in a similar situation with Finland, while Filip Hronek is dealing with an injury that leaves his status unconfirmed for the time being.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship begins on May 15 and runs until May 31. USA will open their tournament with a matchup against Switzerland on May 15 at 11:20 am PT.
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