Canucks' Max Sasson To Represent USA At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Sasson is technically the first Canuck confirmed to be representing their country at this year's World Championship. Linus Karlsson and Liam Öhgren are both currently taking part in the final leg of Sweden's World Championship training camp, though it would not be a surprise if both made their team's roster. Aatu Räty is in a similar situation with Finland, while Filip Hronek is dealing with an injury that leaves his status unconfirmed for the time being.