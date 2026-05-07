Four Surprising Canucks Who Have Yet To Play At The IIHF World Championships

Four Canucks surprisingly have yet to represent their respective countries at the IIHF World Championships.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship is set to begin on May 15, and already, a handful of Vancouver Canucks are projected to represent their respective nations at this year’s tournament. For some Canucks, this year’s tournament will be their first time taking part in the World Championships. To commemorate this occasion, let’s take a look at four current Canucks who surprisingly have yet to play in their first IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Derek Forbort, USA
Despite representing Team USA at two different U20 World Junior Championships, surprisingly, Forbort has yet to participate in his first Men’s World Championship. Part of the reason for this could be the fact that Forbort has made the NHL and AHL post-season in nine of the past 13 seasons of his hockey career. Forbort’s last time representing Team USA internationally was in the 2011–12 season, when he put up two assists in three games as a member of the U20 roster.
Brock Boeser, USA
Another Canuck who, surprisingly, has yet to play in his first Men’s World Championship is Boeser. The lone time the longest-tenured Canucks forward has played internationally since being drafted to the NHL in 2015 was in 2015–16, when he suited-up for Team USA at the U20 World Junior Championship. It appears Boeser’s streak will continue, however, as Team USA released their preliminary roster for this year’s World Championship earlier today, with the forward’s name not on the list.
Nils Höglander, Sweden
Throughout his six-year NHL career, Höglander has yet to represent Sweden at the World Championships. The forward looked on-pace to play in his first World Championship this season after being named to Sweden’s roster at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. However, after sustaining an injury during the tournament, Höglander was taken off his team’s roster and replaced with Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. Aside from this year, Höglander’s last stint for Sweden was at the 202 U20 World Junior Championship, where he put up five goals and six assists in seven games.
Jake DeBrusk, Canada
DeBrusk, a nine-year NHL veteran, surprisingly has yet to represent Canada at any World Championship — including at the U18 and U20 level. Like Forbort, however, the forward has made the post-season in nearly every season he’s spent at the NHL-level, with both of his seasons in Vancouver being the lone two occasions when he hasn’t.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.