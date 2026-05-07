Four Surprising Canucks Who Have Yet To Play At The IIHF World Championships

Throughout his six-year NHL career, Höglander has yet to represent Sweden at the World Championships. The forward looked on-pace to play in his first World Championship this season after being named to Sweden’s roster at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. However, after sustaining an injury during the tournament, Höglander was taken off his team’s roster and replaced with Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. Aside from this year, Höglander’s last stint for Sweden was at the 202 U20 World Junior Championship, where he put up five goals and six assists in seven games.