A Month-By-Month Look At The Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

In the 2025–26 season, no full month produced a worse record than January for the Canucks. Their infamous 11-game losing streak led Vancouver to collect only seven points of a possible 32 on the month. While the previous months of the season had seen the Canucks produce most of their wins on the road, this time around, Vancouver’s only two wins came on home-ice. The Canucks lost all six of their road games in the month of January.