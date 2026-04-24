A Month-By-Month Look At The Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

On a month-by-month basis, the Canucks' 2025-26 season looks even bleaker.
Overall, the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 season performance was a poor one.
On a month-by-month basis, things look even bleaker.
In nearly six full months of NHL play, the Canucks did not register a single winning record through the span of one month. This doesn’t come as a surprise given how their season ended — 32nd overall in the NHL by March 23 — though, factoring in a decent October and a strong April, it may come as somewhat of a surprise that they didn’t register at least one month with a winning record.
October: 6–6–0
October was the only month in which Vancouver did not register a losing record, as the Canucks played well enough to get themselves to a points percentage of .500. Vancouver also registered one of two separate winning records on the road during a single month in October, putting up four wins and three losses.
When it comes to individual performance, Conor Garland had the strongest offensive performance in October. The forward put up the team’s lead in points with 11 in 11 games, also taking Vancouver’s lead in assists (8). Kiefer Sherwood had himself a strong month from a goal-scoring standpoint, registering nine in 12 games.
November: 4–7–3
November is when things started to skid for the Canucks (though this was far from their worst month of the season), as Vancouver only collected 11 of a possible 28 points on the month. While they maintained a .500-level of hockey while on the road (3–3–2), the Canucks managed only one home win of six games played at Rogers Arena in November.
Four members of the Canucks managed to get into the double-digits category in points during November, with former captain Quinn Hughes leading the way with 15. Elias Pettersson (14), Filip Hronek (10), and Brock Boeser (10) followed in suit, though they all played in two more games than Hughes’ 12 on the month. Drew O’Connor took the team lead in goals this month, scoring seven in 14 games.
December: 6–7–0
Despite their overall record being poor, Vancouver actually registered an impressive run of away games in what was ultimately their second and final winning record on the road in a single month during the 2025–26 season. Their four-game win streak in mid-December brought Vancouver to an overall away record of 5–2–0 during the month. Where things went poorly is on home-ice, where they only won one of six.
While Vancouver managed the same amount of wins as they did in October, on an individual basis, December wasn’t great. No Canuck managed more than 10 points through the month of December. Vancouver’s team leader in points was Linus Karlsson with eight, with the forward also taking the team’s goal-scoring lead with five in 13 games. Garland and Filip Hronek ended up tied for the most assists on the month with six each.
January: 2–11–3
In the 2025–26 season, no full month produced a worse record than January for the Canucks. Their infamous 11-game losing streak led Vancouver to collect only seven points of a possible 32 on the month. While the previous months of the season had seen the Canucks produce most of their wins on the road, this time around, Vancouver’s only two wins came on home-ice. The Canucks lost all six of their road games in the month of January.
Offensively speaking, Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk were Vancouver’s biggest producers in January, with both recording four goals and seven assists in 16 games. Only one point behind them was Hronek, who also added seven assists on his 10-point total.
February: 0–3–1
While Vancouver did go winless in February, they also only played in four games due to the 2026 Winter Olympic break. Their lone point of a potential eight collected this month came in their 3–2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the resumption of the regular season.
Only 10 of 23 Canucks who played in at least one game for Vancouver during the month of February actually registered a point. Of these 10, Garland and Teddy Blueger were the only ones to average a point per game pace in February with four apiece, while Liam Öhgren led the team in goals with two.
March: 3–10–1
March was yet another rough month for the Canucks. A long home-stand resulted in Vancouver winning only two and dropping eight, while their four road games yielded one win, two regulation losses, and one overtime loss. After taking a 5–2 win against the Florida Panthers on March 17, Vancouver was unable to register another win in the month of March.
March was the month in which Vancouver finally caught sight of Brock Boeser when playing close to his best. This came in part due to a strong stretch of play from his new linemate, Marco Rossi, who had not quite been able to contribute when he first arrived in Vancouver due to injury. Boeser and Rossi both put together a 13-point month in March, accomplishing this in 14 games.
April: 4–5–0
April was an intriguing month for the Canucks. While they still finished the month with a losing record, they did kick things off with a massive 8–6 win against the Colorado Avalanche while also going on a three-game win streak towards the end of the season. Even so, their four-game losing streak and 6–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers to close out the year ultimately put them back in the losing category on the month.
Boeser reprised his role as the Canucks’ points leader from March, putting up nine in nine games throughout the month of April. Three different players — DeBrusk, Hronek, and Rossi — all managed to register seven points each in the same amount of time. All seven of DeBrusk’s points in April were goals.
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