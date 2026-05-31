Former Abbotsford Canucks Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Collects Fifth Shutout Of The Playoffs: One Year Ago Today

The now-Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender registered his first-ever AHL playoff shutout in a sudden-death Game 3 against the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the 2025 post-season, making 21 saves to help his team advance to the next round. This also ended up being the first of three series-clinching games that resulted in Šilovs recording a shutout, as he also blanked the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 4 (29 saves) and the Colorado Eagles in Game 5 (34 saves) to help his team win their second and third-round series’ respectively.