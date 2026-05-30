Aatu Räty & Finland Advance To Gold-Medal Game, Will Face Switzerland: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Canucks forward Aatu Räty and Team Finland will look to win their first gold medal since 2022.
Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Räty and Team Finland will compete for gold on Sunday. They will face a high-powered Team Switzerland that has yet to suffer a loss throughout the entire tournament, having won all of their previous matches in regulation. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 30.
Finland 4, Canada 2
In a surprising twist, Finland upset Team Canada in a 4–2 loss, giving Canada its first loss of the tournament. Patrik Puistola opened the scoring for Finland, with Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway scoring twice for Canada to take the lead. Goals from Aleksander Barkov, Konsta Helenius, and Räty during the second period helped Finland ultimately hang on to win the game.
Räty, who has performed excellently in this year’s World Championship, scored his fourth goal of the tournament in today’s affair, giving Finland an all-important insurance goal. The Canucks forward is now up to seven points through nine games. Räty also put up two shots in 16:38 minutes played today.
Finland will now face Switzerland in the gold-medal game on Sunday at 11:20 am PT. A win would mark their first gold medal since 2022, while a loss would give them their first silver medal since 2021. In the preliminary round, Finland lost to Switzerland by a score of 4-2.
May 31 Schedule:
Canada vs. Norway - 6:30 am PT
Finland vs. Switzerland - 11:20 am PT
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