Arshdeep Bains Sets New Abbotsford Canucks All-Time Points Record

With his 149th point as a member of the Abbotsford Canucks, Arshdeep Bains has set a new franchise record in all-time points. The forward’s 47 goals and 102 assists as a member of Abbotsford passes the record set by Linus Karlsson last year. Bains registered his 149th point with the AHL Canucks by scoring a short-handed goal against the Henderson Silver Knights tonight.
Bains first joined Abbotsford after signing an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022. He made his AHL debut on October 14 against the Ontatio Reign, also scoring his first AHL goal during this game. In his first season with Abbotsford, Bains scored 13 goals and potted 25 assists in 66 games played.
The seasons after were when Bains began to showcase his offensive skills. In 2023–24, he put up 55 points in 59 games with Abbotsford and made his NHL debut with Vancouver on February 20 against the Colorado Avalanche. He was also named to the AHL All-Star Classic in that season and earned MVP honours. In 2024–25, he scored 43 points in 50 games and was an instrumental piece in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup win.
Bains began the 2025–26 season with Vancouver but rejoined Abbotsford for two separate stints. Throughout his time in the AHL this season, the forward has scored seven goals and six assists in 17 games played. He is currently tied for eighth on his team in points.
With Bains now holding the franchise record in all-time points, Karlsson (148), Christian Wolanin (124), Sheldon Dries (118), and Tristen Nielsen (115) all trail him to make up the club’s top-five. Karlsson still holds sole possession of the franchise lead in goals (70), while Wolanin leads in overall assists (109).
