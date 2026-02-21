Arshdeep Bains Sets New Abbotsford Canucks All-Time Points Record

The seasons after were when Bains began to showcase his offensive skills. In 2023–24, he put up 55 points in 59 games with Abbotsford and made his NHL debut with Vancouver on February 20 against the Colorado Avalanche. He was also named to the AHL All-Star Classic in that season and earned MVP honours. In 2024–25, he scored 43 points in 50 games and was an instrumental piece in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup win.