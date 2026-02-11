‘He Will Play. You Know He’ll Play!’: Relive Canucks Broadcaster Jim Robson’s Best Calls

This call is memorable for many reasons. One, the significance of the goal itself — winning the series and sending the Canucks to the second round of the 1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Two, the words shared by broadcast partner Tom Larscheid, seeming to allude to the goal being scored even before Bure slipped it past Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Vernon. Three, the excitement exuded from the broadcast that undoubtedly slipped into fans’ homes from their speakers once the game was won. The smooth moves from Bure on the goal don’t hurt, either.