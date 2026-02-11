‘He Will Play. You Know He’ll Play!’: Relive Canucks Broadcaster Jim Robson’s Best Calls

Longtime Vancouver Canucks play-by-play broadcaster and legend Jim Robson passed away at the age of 91, though his legacy in Canucks history will last for lifetimes. Robson has been at the helm of some of the team’s most momentous occasions, from clinching sudden-death Game 7s to scoring massive playoff goals. Relive some of his best calls and some of the moments that came about with them below.
It’s such a simple call, but for so many, it’s a call entrenched in Canucks history. Greg Adams was the player who scored to send the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final in 1994, winning the game by a score of 4–3 for Vancouver with a tally 14 seconds into the second overtime. This was the fourth goal the Canucks scored that went unanswered by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who went on to lose the series against Vancouver in five games.
This call is memorable for many reasons. One, the significance of the goal itself — winning the series and sending the Canucks to the second round of the 1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Two, the words shared by broadcast partner Tom Larscheid, seeming to allude to the goal being scored even before Bure slipped it past Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Vernon. Three, the excitement exuded from the broadcast that undoubtedly slipped into fans’ homes from their speakers once the game was won. The smooth moves from Bure on the goal don’t hurt, either.
For some, it’s the most iconic Jim Robson call. Maybe even the most iconic call in Canucks history. The clock winds down as Trevor Linden continuously gets beaten and bruised, labouring from all that he’d endured throughout that 1994 Stanley Cup Final. It’s Robson who leads the broadcast past the end of the game and onto the next challenge: Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
“I, as a player, am honoured that I was a part of that. The great Hall of Famer Jim Robson — one of his most famous calls — I was in it, and that’s an honour for me,” Linden shared with Sportsnet 650 on Tuesday regarding being part of such a special moment.
Despite the changes that have occurred throughout Canucks history — the change of buildings, the shift of management, or the rise of new star players — Robson’s calls will forever echo throughout the walls of any and all buildings the Canucks occupy. The moments themselves may be temporary, but legacies last lifetimes.
