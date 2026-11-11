Brendan Morrison Gives Thoughts & Potential Timeline On Canucks' Current Rebuild

Vancouver Canucks
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Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov 11, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 9:00 PM
Brendan Morrison spoke with The Hockey News in Toronto During The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend.
There are few players who had more success in a Vancouver Canucks jersey than Brendan Morrison. The BC-born center recorded 393 points in 543 games with the franchise and was a key part of the West Coast Express line. Over his eight years with the organization, the Canucks won the Northwest Division twice and made the post-season five times.
Recently, Morrison was in Toronto for the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend. This year's class included Brian Burke, who brought Morrison to Vancouver in 2000. During his time in Toronto, Morrison spoke with The Hockey News' Michael Traikos and David Alter about the team's current state.
"For the city of Vancouver, it's hard," said Morrison. "For so many years, they had such a good team and knocked on the door a lot of times. But this is the reality of pro sports. It's hard to win year after year after year, or contend, especially in a system that has a salary cap in place. There's such an onus on drafting and developing players internally, and if you don't do that, you're really behind the eight ball. So, with all that being said, I like what they've done. I like the hire of Ryan Johnson. I like bringing in Manny (Malhotra) behind the bench. Getting the Sedins more involved in the management level. So I think they've got a lot of the right pieces in place."
thehockeynews.com Guerin, Pronger, And Morrison Join To Discuss State Of The NHL, Hockey Hall Of Fame: The Hockey News Big ShowBill Guerin, Chris Pronger, and Brendan Morrison join Michael Traikos and David Alter to discuss the state of the NHL and share stories about the Hockey Hall of Fame inductees
The Canucks currently sit at the bottom of the standings with a 3-16-1 record through 20 games. While the first part of the campaign has been difficult to watch, there have been some positives, as the younger players are starting to show signs of improvement. As Morrison explained, this rebuild will take time and needs to be done right for Vancouver to become contenders again.
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"It's just patience. It really is. They acquired some good young guys from Minnesota in the Quinn Hughes deal. But it's going to take time. Like, realistically, people probably aren't going to want to hear this; they're probably five years out from really turning that corner. This year they're trending towards getting a high draft pick, and everyone's like, licking their chops. We're going to draft first or second overall, but you've got to have the right guys to draft at that draft. Now, there are a couple highly rated guys with Dupont, etc. Long story short, I think they're on the right track. I think there's finally buy-in there that this is the route we have to go because for a lot of years it was let's just get in. Then you're always drafting the mid-to-high teens, and it kind of just gets repetitive, and you don't have a chance to do this full rebuild."
While the Canucks have some intriguing young players like Zeev Buium, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Braeden Cootes, Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný, the organization still has a long way to go. Whether acquired via the draft, trade, or signings, Johnson and his staff need to bring in players who fit long-term, like when Burke acquired a then-24-year-old Morrison in 2000 from the New Jersey Devils. Ultimately, this rebuild will take a while, but if done right, will pay off in the end.
Dec 13, 2005; New York City, NY, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Brendan Morrison (7) on the ice against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
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