Brendan Morrison Gives Thoughts & Potential Timeline On Canucks' Current Rebuild

"It's just patience. It really is. They acquired some good young guys from Minnesota in the Quinn Hughes deal. But it's going to take time. Like, realistically, people probably aren't going to want to hear this; they're probably five years out from really turning that corner. This year they're trending towards getting a high draft pick, and everyone's like, licking their chops. We're going to draft first or second overall, but you've got to have the right guys to draft at that draft. Now, there are a couple highly rated guys with Dupont, etc. Long story short, I think they're on the right track. I think there's finally buy-in there that this is the route we have to go because for a lot of years it was let's just get in. Then you're always drafting the mid-to-high teens, and it kind of just gets repetitive, and you don't have a chance to do this full rebuild."