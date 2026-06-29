Canucks Acquire Brendan Gallagher From The Montréal Canadiens

In the press release, Ryan Johnson wrote, "Brendan is a quality individual and a very good hockey player. We love the way he competes and leads by example. Bringing in veterans like Brendan will help us set the standard for our younger guys to follow. We are excited to add someone who has ties to the Lower Mainland, wants to be here with the Canucks, and knows firsthand how passionate and knowledgeable our hockey market is in Vancouver. This is an important acquisition for our hockey club."