Canucks Acquire Brendan Gallagher From The Montréal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher is on his way to the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks are bringing Brendan Gallagher home. On Monday, the Canucks acquired the former Vancouver Giants forward from the Montréal Canadiens for future considerations. As part of the deal, Montréal will also be retaining 50% of Gallagher's $6.5 million cap hit.
In the press release, Ryan Johnson wrote, "Brendan is a quality individual and a very good hockey player. We love the way he competes and leads by example. Bringing in veterans like Brendan will help us set the standard for our younger guys to follow. We are excited to add someone who has ties to the Lower Mainland, wants to be here with the Canucks, and knows firsthand how passionate and knowledgeable our hockey market is in Vancouver. This is an important acquisition for our hockey club."
Gallagher has spent his entire 14-year career with the Canadiens. The 34-year-old played 911 regular-season games, where he scored 246 goals and recorded 487 points. As for the playoffs, Gallagher recorded 34 points in 79 games and was part of Montréal's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021
Before making the NHL, Gallagher was a star in the WHL with the Giants. He is still the franchise leader in both goals (136) and points (280). Gallagher was drafted 147th by Montréal in the 2010 draft and made his NHL debut on January 22, 2013.
Gallagher brings grit and leadership to Vancouver's lineup. He has worn an "A" for the Canadiens since 2015 and is known as one of the hardest working players on the ice. Gallagher has one more year left on his current deal and will be a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.
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