The Future Is Bright For Vancouver's Professional Hockey Scene

After the NHL and PWHL Entry Drafts, Vancouver will be home to a large crop of young talent.
The future is bright in Vancouver.
Two Entry Drafts through the past few weeks have resulted in Vancouver becoming home to the next crop of young talent in professional hockey.
On the Vancouver Canucks’ side, Caleb Malhotra leads the way in the future aspect after being selected third-overall at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The strong two-way center will headline a Canucks prospect core that now features strong winger and fellow first-round selection Adam Novotný, 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes, and seven other players from the 2026 NHL Draft.
Malhotra will join his father, Manny, Vancouver’s new head coach, as part of a Canucks organization that is now heading down the path of a rebuild.
Malhotra is not the only young star Vancouver’s hockey scene will be welcoming in the coming years, however, as the Vancouver Goldeneyes selected standout defender Caroline “KK” Harvey first-overall at the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft.
A winner in virtually every space in women’s hockey — the 2026 Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship, and NCAA — Harvey will bolster the already talented offensive firepower of the Goldeneyes’ blueline. On an individual level, the defender has a plethora of titles to her name, including Olympic best defender, Olympic MVP, World Championship best defender (x2), and a Patty Kazmaier Award for the best collegiate player.
Joining Harvey as part of the Goldeneyes’ D-core are physical defender Jules Constantinople and sleeper selection Ashley Messier. Swedish goal-scorer Thea Johansson and Katelyn DeSa round out Vancouver’s selections in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
While the Canucks and Goldeneyes are in slightly different boats regarding their compete level in the near future, both teams have stocked their shelves with skilled, young talent that is only bound to excite Vancouver hockey fans.
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