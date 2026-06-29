An Early Look At How Many Picks The Canucks Have In The 2027 NHL Draft

Overall, the Canucks have had a nice start to the rebuild, but the next 12 months will be really telling. Ryan Johnson and his team do not need to conduct a fire sale in the next 30 days, but instead find ways over the next year to increase their pick total for both 2027 and 2028. If Vancouver can accumulate extra draft selections and get some lottery luck, the 2027 draft could be a game-changer for the organization.