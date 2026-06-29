An Early Look At How Many Picks The Canucks Have In The 2027 NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks already have loaded up on picks for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.
With the 2026 NHL Entry Draft complete, the focus for the Vancouver Canucks shifts to the class of 2027. With Vancouver projected to finish near the bottom of the league standings, there is a very good chance that the Canucks will be picking in the top three once again. While the draft is a year away, Vancouver has already done a good job of accumulating picks.
As of writing, the Canucks are slated to pick 10 times at the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. This includes three times in the top-64. Here is a breakdown of the picks Vancouver currently owns:
- 1st Round- Vancouver
- 2nd Round- San Jose
- 2nd Round- Dallas
- 3rd Round- Vancouver
- 4th Round- Vancouver
- 4th Round- Pittsburgh
- 5th Round- Vancouver
- 5th Round- Ottawa
- 6th Round- Vancouver
- 7th Round- Vancouver
For those wondering, the Canucks' second-round pick currently belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks. The pick was traded alongside Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Chicago's 2027 fourth-round pick was then traded back to the Blackhawks this year for Lukas Reichel.
The 2027 NHL Draft is loaded with talent that could help Vancouver for years to come. All eyes will be on Landon DuPont, who is projected to go first overall next June. Other notable prospects expected to go high in the draft include Alexis Joseph, Milan Sundstrom and Nazar Privalov.
Overall, the Canucks have had a nice start to the rebuild, but the next 12 months will be really telling. Ryan Johnson and his team do not need to conduct a fire sale in the next 30 days, but instead find ways over the next year to increase their pick total for both 2027 and 2028. If Vancouver can accumulate extra draft selections and get some lottery luck, the 2027 draft could be a game-changer for the organization.
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