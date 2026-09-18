Canucks AHL Prospects To Look Out For During The 2026-27 Season

Three Vancouver Canucks prospects to watch in Abbotsford this year.
With a new Vancouver Canucks season coming soon, it is time for the prospects to show off the skills they developed in the off-season. While these players are most likely headed to the AHL, it shouldn't be long before they make their way to the NHL. Here is a list of AHL-bound prospects to watch during the 2026-27 season.
Braeden Cootes
Braeden Cootes impressed the organization last season, becoming the first 18-year-old to play for the Canucks on opening night since 1990. As the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, Cootes came on strong. With a pre-season goal against the Seattle Kraken, Cootes made his mark early on. After a few pointless games, he was sent back to the WHL to keep working on his craft.
A year later, Cootes has the chance to remind the organization why they selected him for the opening-night roster in 2025. The chance to play for the Abbotsford Canucks can provide more professional minutes and better insight into what is expected of a top-calibre prospect. Ultimately, Cootes could be set for an impressive campaign.
Ty Mueller
Ty Mueller is another young player looking to break into the NHL. He made his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild in 2025. During the game, he played over 10 minutes and recorded a shot on goal.
With so many injuries in Vancouver last season, Mueller was called up for six regular-season games. With a pass from former teammate Curtis Douglas, Mueller got his first NHL goal on April 16 against the Edmonton Oilers. He ranked third in goals for Abbotsford, with a career-high 16 goals. If Mueller keeps this momentum, he could become an important call-up for the Canucks and possibly a regular for the 2026-27 season.
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Kirill Kudryavtsev has now established himself as a solid defenseman with the AHL Canucks. With 20 points in 44 games last season, the young defender is beginning to feel at ease on the ice. He suited up for Vancouver three times in 2025-26 and recorded his first two career assists.
During his call-up, Kudryavtsev looked confident on the blue line. He must keep delivering smooth passes to his teammates, poke-checking to win the puck back, and closing lanes to force opponents into mistakes. Kudryavtsev has the skills to impress the organization, making him an excellent choice for the Canucks to call up throughout the campaign.
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