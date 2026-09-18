Canucks AHL Prospects To Look Out For During The 2026-27 Season

With so many injuries in Vancouver last season, Mueller was called up for six regular-season games. With a pass from former teammate Curtis Douglas, Mueller got his first NHL goal on April 16 against the Edmonton Oilers. He ranked third in goals for Abbotsford, with a career-high 16 goals. If Mueller keeps this momentum, he could become an important call-up for the Canucks and possibly a regular for the 2026-27 season.