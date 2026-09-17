‘Definitely A Refreshing Vibe Coming In’: Canucks Speak After Day 1 Of 2026 Training Camp

“Obviously, different role, but very intense, direct, detailed, no mixed messaging, black and white, which is exactly what you want as a player, and details when it comes to video,” he said of Vancouver’s new Head Coach. “[He] obviously expects a certain standard and accountability. So that’s exactly what you want out of a coach, and a lot of passion behind it too. There’s no phoniness. It’s real and obviously it’s exciting to get the chance to play for a guy like Manny.”