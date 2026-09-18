'We're All In This Together': Manny Malhotra Reflects On First Day Of 2026 Training Camp As Canucks Head Coach

"It's a very planned-out, methodical itinerary for camp. Obviously, with the emphasis being that we need to be better defensively, and you want to build things from the back end out. A lot of our drills today were based off of how we want to defend and the importance of it. How we move through camp, how it's going to correlate into more opportunities up the ice and less time in our own zone. So that was the mindset. The next couple days are laid out in that same format of working through our systems as we go."