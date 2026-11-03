Canucks Almost Acquired Miikka Kiprusoff During Brian Burke's Tenure As GM

"I remember him and Dave Nonis negotiating aggressively on Miikka Kiprusoff when they were in Vancouver and not quite getting the deal across the line," said Burke. "And if I remember right, because I was sitting next to them at the table, (Nonis) was trying to pull together a conditional pick. Which, at the time, it's very common now, but teams didn't do it much. You know, if the guy plays X number of games, or his goals against is this or we make the playoffs, it goes from a third to a second or whatever it was. I think it was just getting too convoluted, but I remember Kiprusoff being on the table in Vancouver and years of goaltending problems in Vancouver that that may have solved. At the time, he was an unknown. It was a big swing, but I remember sitting there, listening to the negotiations and then, two years later, kind of gone, 'Oh, that would have been nice.'"