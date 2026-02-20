Canucks And Former Canucks Continue Their Quests For Gold: 2026 Winter Olympic Semi-Final Preview

Team USA is a clear favourite to win this particular matchup, but with that being said, Slovakia can’t be counted out just yet. They’ve played with heart and have surprised many with their efforts throughout the tournament. Where they’ll look to clean things up on the ice are with their special teams. Slovakia is the second-most penalized team through the tournament when it comes to two-minute minors (19), though their penalty-kill currently ranks fourth with a success rate of 82.35%. On the flip side, USA has had the second-least power plays through the tournament with nine but have managed to score on three of them. Staying out of the box will help Slovakia make a big push for a semi-final win.