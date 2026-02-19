Canucks Trade Rumour Recap: Pettersson, Kane, And The Los Angeles Kings

Lots has occurred while the Vancouver Canucks have been at the 2026 Winter Olympics, though back in BC, trade rumblings have begun to emerge. With the 2026 Trade Deadline on March 6 approaching faster than expected, trade chatter has once again resurfaced, this time with Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane towards the forefront.
The first potential move to gain some traction was in regards to Kane, who has been publicly available since long before the Olympic break. The most recent reports regarding Kane have come from a variety of places. On Tuesday’s segment of Donnie & Dhali, CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal noted that “there’s interest in Evander Kane,” naming teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Los Angeles Kings as organizations that could be interested. Notably, the Kings were previously reported to have been in-on a potential Kane trade.
With this being said, on Wednesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic also noted that any market on Kane is “virtually non-existent,” which doesn’t come as a major surprise given the cost for his production. Kane is one of three Canucks forwards who are pending UFAs, the other two being Olympians Teddy Blueger and David Kämpf.
Another name who has re-emerged in trade discussions has been Pettersson, who seemingly hasn’t been able to escape rumours regardless of what he does. The forward made a great impression in Sweden’s 5–3 win against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, so much so that he’s been connected to the Kings as well. According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, with Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala sustaining an injury that will keep him out of the remainder of the 2025–26 season, the Kings could be on the hunt for a player to help take on his role. This sentiment was echoed by Ben Kuzma of The Province, who reported that Pettersson’s performance during this particular game “increased” Los Angeles’ interest in the forward.
Where things get dicey is with Pettersson’s limited play time in Sweden’s 2–1 overtime loss to the U.S. on Wednesday. The forward logged only nine minutes total throughout the game and did not play in a single shift after the second period. Pettersson was not the only player to not skate in the remainder of the game, however, as Elias Lindholm also did not play during the third period or overtime. If Pettersson is truly up for trade, which would mean he’ll need to waive his no-move-clause, an ice-time reduction that severe won’t help him prove his talents.
The NHL Trade Deadline occurs on March 6 at 12:00 pm PT. The league’s Olympic trade-freeze, which started on February 4 at 12:00 pm PT, ends on February 22 at 8:59 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.