Canucks Trade Rumour Recap: Pettersson, Kane, And The Los Angeles Kings

Another name who has re-emerged in trade discussions has been Pettersson, who seemingly hasn’t been able to escape rumours regardless of what he does. The forward made a great impression in Sweden’s 5–3 win against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, so much so that he’s been connected to the Kings as well. According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, with Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala sustaining an injury that will keep him out of the remainder of the 2025–26 season, the Kings could be on the hunt for a player to help take on his role. This sentiment was echoed by Ben Kuzma of The Province, who reported that Pettersson’s performance during this particular game “increased” Los Angeles’ interest in the forward.