3 Prominent Former Canucks To Compete In The 2026 Winter Olympic Semi-Finals

While only one of their active players will be present during the 2026 Winter Olympic semi-finals, the Vancouver Canucks will still be well-represented by three prominent former members of their organization. Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes have all advanced to the semi-finals with Canada and Team USA respectively and will continue their quests for medals on Friday. All three players have made a massive impact on the Canucks during their time spent with the organization.
For all three of Horvat, Hughes, and Miller, the 2026 Winter Olympics mark the first of their careers. While the two former Canucks captains have scored their first Olympic goals during this year’s tournament, Miller is still waiting on his first point. All three of these players were also traded by Vancouver within the past three years, starting with Horvat back in 2023.
As the 14th captain in Vancouver’s franchise history, Horvat’s tenure with the Canucks ended with him registering the 13th-most games played as a member of the organization (621). The forward has also scored the ninth-most goals in Canucks history with 201, though Elias Pettersson (198) is close to surpassing him. Through his first four Olympic games, Horvat has two goals.
Aside from Daniel Sedin (16), no other player in Canucks history has scored more overtime goals than Miller (10). The forward, who spent a total of 404 games with Vancouver, cracks the team’s top-15 in assists (285, 11th) and points (437, 12th) as a Canuck. In four games at the Olympics, during which his role with the team has fluctuated, Miller has put up two shots on goal.
It will be a long time before any other defenceman comes close to surpassing Hughes’ records as a Canuck. The 15th captain in franchise history holds Vancouver’s records for points (432) and assists (371) by a defenceman, as well as multiple records for the most points by a defenceman in a season (92 in 2023–24, 76 in 2024–25 and 2022–23, and 68 in 2021–22). Hughes is tied with Auston Matthews for Team USA’s points lead through their four tournament games with a goal and five assists.
Horvat and Canada will face current Canuck Kevin Lankinen and Team Finland on February 20 at 7:40 am PT. Hughes, Miller, and the U.S. will take on Slovakia later that day at 12:10 pm PT.
