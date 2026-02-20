3 Prominent Former Canucks To Compete In The 2026 Winter Olympic Semi-Finals

While only one of their active players will be present during the 2026 Winter Olympic semi-finals, the Vancouver Canucks will still be well-represented by three prominent former members of their organization. Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes have all advanced to the semi-finals with Canada and Team USA respectively and will continue their quests for medals on Friday. All three players have made a massive impact on the Canucks during their time spent with the organization.