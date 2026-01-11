Canucks Assign Pettersson To The AHL, Call Up Mancini & Tolopilo

The Vancouver Canucks started their Sunday by making three roster moves. Vancouver assigned defenceman Elias Pettersson to the Abbotsford Canucks while recalling defenceman Victor Mancini. The Canucks have also called up Nikita Tolopilo under emergency conditions.
Pettersson has played 38 games in Vancouver this season, but has recently been in and out of the lineup due to healthy scratches. On Saturday, he played 13:58 and finished the game with a plus/minus of -1. Pettersson should get plenty of ice time in the AHL, which should help his overall development.
As for Mancini, he has been one of Abbotsford's top defensemen this season. In 20 games, he has six points and 12 penalty minutes. This season, Mancini has played in five games at the NHL level but has not recorded a point.
Lastly, Tolopilo's call-up is most likely associated with the uncertainty surrounding Thatcher Demko's health. The Canucks goaltender left Saturday's game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Vancouver is currently on a six-game road trip, with their next matchup scheduled for Monday.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.