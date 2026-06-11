Canucks-Based Countries That Are Competing At The 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway.
After years of anticipation, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. The biggest sporting event on the planet is being hosted by Canada, the US and Mexico, with seven games to be played at BC Place in Vancouver. The opening match of the tournament will take place in Mexico City, as Mexico battles South Africa in Group A play.
Of the 48 teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, five have connections to Vancouver Canucks players. There is no doubt that Canucks players will be cheering for their home countries as these five teams attempt to capture one of the world's most historic trophies. Here is a look at the five countries with ties to Vancouver players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Canada
The only of the five countries scheduled to play at BC Place is Canada, who are looking to win Group B. As per the media site, the Canucks have four Canadians on their roster in Jake DeBrusk, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Curtis Douglas and Evander Kane. Canada kicks off it's World Cup on June 12 when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.
USA
The other host city with ties to Vancouver is the USA. The Canucks have seven players listed from the US in Brock Boeser, Zeev Buium, Drew O'Connor, Max Sasson, Victor Mancini, Thatcher Demko and Derek Forbort. Team USA will play in Group D and begin their tournament in LA against Paraguay on June 12.
Sweden
Tied with the USA for most representatives is Sweden, which also has seven players. Their seven players are Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander, Linus Karlsson, Nils Höglander, Liam Öhgren and Marcus Pettersson. Sweden is in Group F for the tournament and begins on June 14 in Monterrey against Tunisia.
Czechia
Up next is Czechia, which has two Canucks representatives. Those two players are Filip Hronek and Filip Chytil. Czechia is in Group A and will start their tournament in Guadalajara against the Korea Republic on June 11.
Austria
The final country is Austria, which has one representative on Vancouver's roster. That player is Marco Rossi, who has also represented his country on the international stage multiple times. Austria is in Group J and will kick off their tournament in San Francisco on June 16.
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