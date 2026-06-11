Former Canucks GM Allvin Joins The Kraken

In a statement released by the Kraken, Seattle GM Jason Botterill wrote, "Patrik is an excellent communicator in a team environment. He understands the importance of structure and a process in making decisions. You look at his experience evaluating talent in North America, Europe, amateur, pro, he’s had a lot of different titles over his career. He had success in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups, being a part of a group there [which included Botterill]."