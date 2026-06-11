Former Canucks GM Allvin Joins The Kraken

Patrik Allvin has been named the Seattle Kraken's newest Assistant General Manager
It didn't take long for Patrik Allvin to find a new job. Less than two months after being fired by the Vancouver Canucks, the former General Manager has landed a new gig with the Seattle Kraken. On Thursday, Allvin was named Seattle's newest Assistant General Manager and will "focus on pro scouting as part of his role."
In a statement released by the Kraken, Seattle GM Jason Botterill wrote, "Patrik is an excellent communicator in a team environment. He understands the importance of structure and a process in making decisions. You look at his experience evaluating talent in North America, Europe, amateur, pro, he’s had a lot of different titles over his career. He had success in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups, being a part of a group there [which included Botterill]."
Allvin spent four and a half seasons as GM of the Canucks. He was a finalist for GM of the Year in 2024, which is the same year Vancouver won the Pacific Division. Some prospects the Canucks drafted under Allvin's watch include Braeden Cootes, Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Ty Mueller and Kirill Kudryavtsev.
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