Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Alexander Bilecki

A deep dive into Kitchener Rangers defenceman Alexander Bilecki.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Kitchener Rangers defenceman Alexander Bilecki, who Vancouver could select 41st overall.
Bilecki had an impressive second season in the OHL. The 18-year-old left-shot defenceman finished the campaign with 29 points in 66 games and was able to add an additional 11 in 18 playoff games. Bilecki not only helped the Rangers capture an OHL championship but also played a key role for Kitchener as they won the 2026 Memorial Cup.
One of Bilecki's biggest strengths is his skating. He constantly tries to get involved in offensive rushes and isn't afraid to activate from the point and move down the wall. Bilecki's skating also ensures that he can get back to defend, which limits odd-man rushes against.
While Bilecki is known as a two-way defender, he is at his best when in the offensive zone. When he has the puck, he is constantly moving to open up shooting and passing lanes. Bilecki often acts as a fourth forward in the offensive zone, as he found ways to generate not just perimeter shots this year, but also shots from the slot area.
As for the defensive zone, Bilecki's skating and awareness are often on display. He can beat forecheckers to open space and can deliver precise passes when under pressure. Bilecki was also able to create a fair number of turnovers thanks to his stick and body positioning.
Lastly, Bilecki's skill set matches well for transition play. He often elects to carry the puck past his own blue line before deciding in the neutral zone what the best option is. Thanks to his skating, Bilecki proved to be a decent puck carrier into the offensive zone, but also showed an ability to identify open teammates who were approaching the opposition's blue line with speed.
With the Rangers projected to lose a significant number of players this off-season, Bilecki should get more opportunities next year. Listed at 6'1", 180 lbs, he was able to impress despite playing lower in the lineup this season. What was notable, however, was that Bilecki continued to improve as the year went on and stepped up late in the year when his team needed him most.
Bilecki has a lot of the traits that the Canucks should be looking for when drafting defensive prospects. He is mobile, can play a two-way game, and has experience winning one of the hardest trophies in junior hockey. Ultimately, Bilecki is an intriguing prospect and someone that Vancouver should consider with their second pick of the second round.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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