Vancouver Canucks
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Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #18: Jets 6, Canucks 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Marco Rossi
Marco Rossi was arguably Vancouver's most noticeable forward on Thursday. He recorded a primary assist and tied a career high with seven shots on net. Rossi also won seven of his 11 faceoffs and led the team with four hits.
Rossi has had a less-than-ideal start to the campaign. The good news is that he looks to be slowly finding his game. If Rossi can find his scoring touch, it will go a long way in helping the Canucks snap their current four-game winning streak.
Liam Öhgren
Thursday was another strong night for Liam Öhgren. He scored his sixth of the season and finished the game with six shots attempts. Öhgren is currently tied for the team lead in goals, while his nine points rank seventh.
Öhgren's development has been a significant positive this year. He continues to get more confident in the offensive zone and is generating shot attempts at an impressive rate. If Öhgren continues to round out his game, he should get more ice time as the campaign progresses.
Nov 5, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Liam Ohgren (92) skates in on Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser continues to lead by example for the Canucks. He scored a highlight-reel goal late in the third and finished the night with three shots on goal. Boeser also made some plays in the defensive zone as he blocked a shot and played 3:15 on the penalty kill.
Boeser has had ups and downs this season, but appears to be on the right track. He has points in five of his past six games and sits second on the team with 15 points this year. On pace for just under 70 points, Boeser has found ways to contribute beyond the scoresheet this season.
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