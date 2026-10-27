Canucks Center Elias Pettersson Is Closing In On A Unique Franchise Record

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 11:00 PM
Pettersson is up to 501 blocked shots in his career.
Elias Pettersson continues to climb different Vancouver Canucks all-time lists. The Swedish center currently ranks top-10 in franchise goals, assists, and points, and will keep climbing the charts as long as he remains a Canuck. On top of his career success in the offensive zone, Pettersson is also closing in on a franchise record that has to do with his defensive play.
In Sunday's loss, Pettersson became just the second forward in franchise history to record 500 blocked shots. He recorded two, which put him at 501 for his career and moved him within 25 of passing Ryan Kesler for the most by a forward in franchise history. The American center had 525 blocked shots in 655 games with Vancouver, while Pettersson currently sits with 501 in 558 games.
It is important to note that blocked shots are a stat that hasn't always been tracked by the NHL. The counting began during the 2005-06 campaign, with the current record for forwards held by Joe Pavelski, who recorded 1,139. Pettersson currently ranks tied for 92nd all-time among forwards and shares the position with Joel Ward, Vernon Fiddler and Sean Couturier.
As for the franchise record, Pettersson still has a long way to go. That record is currently held by Alex Edler, who blocked 1,762 during his Canucks career. Pettersson, however, is eighth all-time and will soon pass Mattias Öhlund, who registered 519 blocked shots with Vancouver.
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) handles the puck against the Calgary Flames in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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