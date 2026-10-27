Canucks Lack Of Shots In The Second And Third Period Has Become A Concerning Trend

Vancouver Canucks
535 Members•5,257 Posts
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 6:15 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 6:15 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 6:25 PM
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to get pucks on net after the first intermission.
A concerning trend is emerging with the Vancouver Canucks. After the first intermission, Vancouver's shot generation essentially disappears. The issue has gotten so bad that over the past five games, the Canucks have generated a combined 42 shots in the second, third and overtime.
Lack of shot generation would make sense if Vancouver held significant leads after the first period, but that has not been the case. Through 13 games, the Canucks have held either a lead or been tied six times, compared to trailing seven times heading into the first break. The team is well aware of its second and third period issues and is trying to find a solution.
"It's related to that lack of consistency in our effort," said Head Coach post-game after Sunday's loss. Manny Malhotra. "When we were direct in the first period, and we were applying pressure in the O-zone. Obviously, you create looks. You're able to get, number one, you're able to get pucks back to be able to shoot the puck. But again, when you come off of those things and you're not applying the same pressure, you just don't get the same looks."
Shot generation over the past five games has been a problem in general. The team leaders during this most recent span for total shots are Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who each have eight. As for the team total, that is 79, which is an average of 15.8 per game.
"I mean, we just don't, said Jake DeBrusk. "I think there's lots of reasons. I think support in the offensive zone. You know, winning battles down low. Obviously, pucks need to arrive. We're looking for plays that aren't there. Obviously, everyone likes to talk about the shots and how we're getting outshot. Team puts up 36 shots on you. They're not shooting it from grade A's every time. There's a reason why these good teams do that. It causes breakdowns, second-chance opportunities. I think it's obviously a mentality that we've talked about. Some guys maybe gripping the stick a little bit, but there's definitely times where pucks could be arriving, and we're just taking that extra half a second, or pucks bouncing. Myself included, I didn't even have a shot on net (Sunday night). That's unacceptable. You know, I got to go to where the pucks are going because obviously I had a misread there."
"I mean, we've had a lack of production in shots, but obviously also goals, said Tom Willander. "Obviously, that stems from not having enough shots. Can't score without shooting, so kind of says itself. It's very important and something we've got to get better at."
While rebuilding teams are expected to struggle, not generating shots in the second and third periods should set off some alarm bells. Not only are there defensive breakdowns that keep Vancouver hemmed in their own zone, but once they do transition the puck, they aren't finding ways to test the opposing goaltender. If the Canucks want to improve as the campaign goes on, they need to fix how they play in the final 40 minutes of games.
Oct 20, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks left wing Arshdeep Bains (13) crashes into Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) and left wing Bradly Nadeau (29) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy