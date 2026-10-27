Canucks Lack Of Shots In The Second And Third Period Has Become A Concerning Trend

"I mean, we just don't, said Jake DeBrusk. "I think there's lots of reasons. I think support in the offensive zone. You know, winning battles down low. Obviously, pucks need to arrive. We're looking for plays that aren't there. Obviously, everyone likes to talk about the shots and how we're getting outshot. Team puts up 36 shots on you. They're not shooting it from grade A's every time. There's a reason why these good teams do that. It causes breakdowns, second-chance opportunities. I think it's obviously a mentality that we've talked about. Some guys maybe gripping the stick a little bit, but there's definitely times where pucks could be arriving, and we're just taking that extra half a second, or pucks bouncing. Myself included, I didn't even have a shot on net (Sunday night). That's unacceptable. You know, I got to go to where the pucks are going because obviously I had a misread there."