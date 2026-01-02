Canucks Center Elias Pettersson Named To Sweden’s 2026 Olympic Roster

Sweden has officially released its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics and, to little surprise, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has made the team. Pettersson joins William Nylander, Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Landeskog, Lucas Raymond, Rasmus Dahlin, and Victor Hedman, all of whom were already named to the roster back in June.

Pettersson’s inclusion on Sweden’s roster should come with little surprise, as the forward represented his country at the 4 Nations Faceoff back in February 2025. Even so, Pettersson’s play was not as ideal as imagined, as he did not record any points in the three tournament games.

Aside from the 4 Nations Faceoff, Pettersson has also represented Sweden once each at the U17s (2015) and U18s (2016), and twice at the IIHF World Junior Championships (2017, 2018) and World Championships (2018, 2019). At the 2018 World Championship, Pettersson and former Canucks Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anders Nilsson won Gold. Former Canucks on Sweden's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics include Ekman-Larsson, Jacob Markström, Elias Lindholm, and Gustav Forsling.

While many have been critical of Pettersson in parts of 2025, the forward has performed better so far throughout the 2025–26 season, taking on a more defensively-responsible role as a result of Vancouver’s absences down the middle. His nine goals and 14 assists currently lead the Canucks in points, despite the forward missing eight games due to injury.

Sweden will begin the 2026 Winter Olympics with a match against Italy on February 11 at 12:10 pm PT.

