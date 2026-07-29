3 Canucks Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts During The 2026-27 season

A look at three players who could play their first NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks this season.
The 2026-27 season will see plenty of new faces in the Vancouver Canucks lineup. This includes some players who could be making their NHL debuts during the campaign. With this in mind, here is a look at three players who could be doing a rookie lap this season.
Sawyer Mynio
Sawyer Mynio has come a long way since he was drafted in 2023. The 21-year-old defenceman made the jump full-time to the Abbotsford Canucks last year, where he recorded 21 points in 58 games. With all the injuries in both Vancouver and Abbotsford, Mynio demonstrated that he could not just play big minutes, but also find ways to contribute on special teams.
With the Canucks defence core currently in a logjam, it may take some time before Mynio gets called up. That being said, injuries and trades can occur at any time, which could push the former WHLer into the lineup at a moment's notice. Based on the way the organization views Mynio and his relationship with Manny Malhotra, it will not be surprising if he makes his NHL debut at some point during the campaign.
Chase Wouters
The NHL door has opened for forward Chase Wouters. For the first time in his career, the 26-year-old signed an NHL contract as he agreed to a one-year, two-way extension this past off-season. Wouters has played his entire career with the AHL Canucks, which included captaining the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2025.
Wouters is the type of player every organization needs at the AHL level. He not only performs on the ice but is also often seen at community events. Ultimately, Wouters deserves at least one NHL game, as he has been a heart-and-soul player for Abbotsford since its inception.
Caleb Malhotra
While Caleb Malhotra is NCAA-bound, there is a chance he could play games for Vancouver this season. Once Boston University's campaign is complete, the 2026 third-overall pick could sign his entry-level contract and hit the ice with the Canucks. There is also a chance that Malhotra signs an AHL contract to potentially get some playoff games in at the AHL level.
The big question with Malhotra is how many seasons he wants to play in the NCAA before making the jump to the pro level. Vancouver will be eager to sign him at the end of the campaign, but from a development perspective, it may be best for the 18-year-old center to spend another year at Boston University. Unless Malhotra verbally commits to the NCAA for multiple years, there will be plenty of debate once his season ends over whether he should sign his entry-level contract at the end of the year.
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