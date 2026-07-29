3 Canucks Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts During The 2026-27 season

The big question with Malhotra is how many seasons he wants to play in the NCAA before making the jump to the pro level. Vancouver will be eager to sign him at the end of the campaign, but from a development perspective, it may be best for the 18-year-old center to spend another year at Boston University. Unless Malhotra verbally commits to the NCAA for multiple years, there will be plenty of debate once his season ends over whether he should sign his entry-level contract at the end of the year.