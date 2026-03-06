Canucks Claim Curtis Douglas Off Waivers From The Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks have added some size and physicality to their lineup. Ahead of the trade deadline, Vancouver has claimed forward Curis Douglas off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Douglas is listed at 6'9", 242 lbs and was claimed on his 26th birthday.
As mentioned, Douglas brings physicality to the lineup. In 29 games this season, he has two points and 92 penalty minutes. Douglas is not afraid to drop the gloves as he has eight fights already this year.
Douglas was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He has fought 26 times in the last three seasons as per HockeyFights.com. Douglas is the tallest and heaviest player currently on the Canucks roster.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is scheduled for noon PT on Friday. Vancouver is currently in Chicago as they start a weekend back-to-back against the Blackhawks. After the deadline, GM Patrik Allvin is scheduled to speak to the media at Rogers Arena.
Dec 27, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Curtis Douglas (42) fights with Florida Panthers center Luke Kunin (71) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
