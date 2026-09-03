Canucks Co-President Henrik Sedin Speaks On Rebuild Timeline & Elias Pettersson Trade Rumours

Henrik Sedin recently spoke to Swedish news outlet Expressen ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from the start of the 2026-27 season. This year will bring plenty of intrigue, as the off-season brought major changes to the organization. Some of the biggest moves happened on the management side, which included Daniel and Henrik Sedin being named Co-Presidents of the Canucks.
Recently, Henrik spoke to Swedish news outlet Expressen about the upcoming campaign. The Hockey Hall of Famer was asked a variety of questions, including about a rebuild timeline and trade rumours surrounding center Elias Pettersson. Using Google Translate, here's what Henrik said.
To kick off the interview, Henrik was asked if he and Daniel ever considered stepping away from hockey full-time after retirement. Henrik responded by saying, "Yes, we absolutely have. We didn't care much about hockey at all during Covid, but it became quite natural to go back to hockey three years after our careers. Then we got the chance to step in as advisors at that time. When Patrik (Allvin) came there, we had long discussions about wanting to get back out on the ice and work closer to the players. That's what we thought was fun. We told him to stay away from the other stuff, because we don't need to be seen. Then Patrik found a role that suited us, and that's what we've done up until now."
Henrik was then asked about the rebuild, which is something ownership appears to be fully on board with. He said, "When the owners asked, it was pretty obvious, especially for the plan they presented. If they had said, "Do you want to take over? We want to win next year," then it would have been more difficult. But now, considering that we agreed with them about what the vision was and the plan for the next few years, it became different. If you are on the same wavelength as the owners in how you see things being done, then it becomes easier to take on such a job."
As for a potential timeline for returning to the playoffs, Henrik stressed the importance of not rushing the process. He answered the question by saying, " It's really hard to say. It depends on who we draft and how quickly they develop. It's important to have good support in development and all that. Then, whether they come in after one year or three years, it's hard to say. But we also know that you can't "rebuild" for as many years as you want. There has to be development. But in these first few years, we will at least start from scratch. Then we'll see what happens."
While fans have accepted a rebuild, the team needs to ensure it continues to grow year after year. In the interview, Henrik was asked how the organization intends to avoid a prolonged rebuild, with the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks used as examples. Henrik said, "It's hard. Detroit also lasted an incredible number of years, and it's hard. It's about getting the foundation you build right when you draft. They come in, develop, and you help them with everything they need. It's leadership, support on the ice and getting that group to become a cornerstone of what we do. I think we have already brought in the young guys we brought in last year, like Tom Willander, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and many younger players who have come together."
Finally, Henrik was asked about center Elias Pettersson, who has struggled over the past few seasons. As part of the question, Henrik was also asked about the trade rumours that continually emerged all off-season. Henrik answered the question by saying, " We have said that we want to give him every opportunity to succeed. Both Ryan Johnson and Manny (Malhotra) believe a lot in creating an environment around the team where he can just come in and play hockey. Right now, in the situation we are in, he doesn't need to focus on anything other than coming in well prepared. That's the hope, and we believe in that."
As for the trade rumour part specifically, Henrik said, "No. In the NHL, there are trade rumours about all players. If you don't live up to your contract and the team is struggling, then there are often trade rumours. It's something you have to live with over there."
The 2026-27 season begins on September 29 against the Edmonton Oilers. Before that, Vancouver will be travelling to Penticton on September 17 for training camp. The Canucks also have a prospects showcase scheduled for September 12 and 13 against the Seattle Kraken.
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