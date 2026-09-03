Canucks Co-President Henrik Sedin Speaks On Rebuild Timeline & Elias Pettersson Trade Rumours

To kick off the interview, Henrik was asked if he and Daniel ever considered stepping away from hockey full-time after retirement. Henrik responded by saying, "Yes, we absolutely have. We didn't care much about hockey at all during Covid, but it became quite natural to go back to hockey three years after our careers. Then we got the chance to step in as advisors at that time. When Patrik (Allvin) came there, we had long discussions about wanting to get back out on the ice and work closer to the players. That's what we thought was fun. We told him to stay away from the other stuff, because we don't need to be seen. Then Patrik found a role that suited us, and that's what we've done up until now."