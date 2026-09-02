Filip Chytil On Playing In The Canucks' Top-Six: ‘I’ve Gotta Earn It Back’

Since being acquired from the New York Rangers in 2025, Chytil has yet to play in 20 games for the Canucks. Whereas his first go-around in Canucks training camp saw many penciling him in as Vancouver’s second-line center, since then, the team has made a crop of moves that could push the forward from the middle onto the wings instead. Elias Pettersson, Marco Rossi, and Aatu Räty are expected to take three of four spots, while players like Braeden Cootes, Ty Mueller, or even Riley Patterson could play their way into a role with a strong enough pre-season campaign.