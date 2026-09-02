Canucks Returning To Vancouver Ahead Of 2026 Pre-Season And Training Camps

“It starts to hit a little bit more when you get here,” he said in a media availability on September 1. “That chapter of my life is behind us. Very appreciative for what we had, but we’re on to bigger and better things here, and we’re excited as a family. I think this is such a good opportunity for us to come to Vancouver and to be a part of a really good group, and we’re very excited. It’s exciting days, and we’re looking forward to getting to work.”