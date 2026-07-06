Canucks Co-Presidents Returning To Compete On The Grouse Grind

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will return to the Grouse Grind on September 27.
Despite taking on much bigger roles with the organization in May, with both now co-Presidents of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, it appears Daniel and Henrik Sedin are still making time for the infamous Grouse Grind. On September 27, 2026, both Sedins will go “head-to-head” in the Sedin vs. Sedin Grouse Grind challenge, with spots open for individuals to join the competition.
The Grind has been considered a staple in Vancouver for years. The intensive, 2.5-kilometre mountain hike gets its reputation from being one of the province’s best outdoor workouts — occasionally even known as “mother nature’s stairwell.” Individuals of all kinds, including star athletes like the Sedins, make the trek up the mountain and punch in their time once they get to the top.
Throughout time, the infamous hike has been connected to the Canucks by a variety of different channels — most notably the role it plays in the Sedins’ exercise regiments. The two Canucks alumni have often been seen completing the trek — with Daniel once completing it 11 times in one day — and even finished ahead of the entire 2024 development camp class.
There is also, of course, the role the hike has played in Vancouver’s prospect initiation. For quite a few years, Canucks prospects would be tasked with completing the trek during development camp — though, with this year’s camp being located in Abbotsford, the players ended up hiking the “Abby Grind” instead.
Those interested in registering for the Sedin vs. Sedin Grouse Grind challenge can sign up for early access at grousemountain.com, with participants placed on either Team Daniel or Team Henrik. Proceeds from the event will go to the Sedin Family Foundation.
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