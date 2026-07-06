Logo
Vancouver CanucksVancouver Canucks

Canucks Co-Presidents Returning To Compete On The Grouse Grind

izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Izzy Cheung
featured
5h

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will return to the Grouse Grind on September 27.

Despite taking on much bigger roles with the organization in May, with both now co-Presidents of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, it appears Daniel and Henrik Sedin are still making time for the infamous Grouse Grind. On September 27, 2026, both Sedins will go “head-to-head” in the Sedin vs. Sedin Grouse Grind challenge, with spots open for individuals to join the competition. 

The Grind has been considered a staple in Vancouver for years. The intensive, 2.5-kilometre mountain hike gets its reputation from being one of the province’s best outdoor workouts — occasionally even known as “mother nature’s stairwell.” Individuals of all kinds, including star athletes like the Sedins, make the trek up the mountain and punch in their time once they get to the top. 

moreVideos

Throughout time, the infamous hike has been connected to the Canucks by a variety of different channels — most notably the role it plays in the Sedins’ exercise regiments. The two Canucks alumni have often been seen completing the trek — with Daniel once completing it 11 times in one day — and even finished ahead of the entire 2024 development camp class

There is also, of course, the role the hike has played in Vancouver’s prospect initiation. For quite a few years, Canucks prospects would be tasked with completing the trek during development camp — though, with this year’s camp being located in Abbotsford, the players ended up hiking the “Abby Grind” instead.  

Those interested in registering for the Sedin vs. Sedin Grouse Grind challenge can sign up for early access at grousemountain.com, with participants placed on either Team Daniel or Team Henrik. Proceeds from the event will go to the Sedin Family Foundation

May 14, 2026; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Daniel Sedin listens to Henrik Sedin speak during a press conference where the Vancouver Canucks name new senior management staff. Henrik Sedin and his twin brother Daniel Sedin have been appointed as co-presidents of hockey operations and Ryan Johnson is now the new general manager of the club at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMay 14, 2026; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Daniel Sedin listens to Henrik Sedin speak during a press conference where the Vancouver Canucks name new senior management staff. Henrik Sedin and his twin brother Daniel Sedin have been appointed as co-presidents of hockey operations and Ryan Johnson is now the new general manager of the club at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Elias Pettersson

‘We Helped Each Other’: Canucks Prospect Wilson Björck The Influence Of His Competitive Bond With Brother Viggo

Canucks Are Getting A Bona-Fide Competitor In First-Round Pick Adam Novotný

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksHenrik SedinDaniel Sedin
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy