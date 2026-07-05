‘We Helped Each Other’: Canucks Prospect Wilson Björck Discusses The Influence Of His Competitive Bond With Brother Viggo

“It could be anything — like basketball, out in the garden [...] we’ve been competing against each other, and even though we had some tough times, we always find each other, so yeah. Best friends.”
Competition is not an unfamiliar feeling in the Björck household. From light, recreational rounds of table-tennis to basketball reps in the yard, there was always some sort of battle going on between Vancouver Canucks prospect Wilson Björck and his younger brother, new Winnipeg Jets prospect Viggo Björck.
Ask the Canucks forward which of the two won most of those competitions, and he’ll be quick to name himself the winner.
“I can’t give it to him, so I’ve got to say me,” Björck joked in an interview with The Hockey News during Vancouver’s 2026 development camp.
In the lead-up to this year’s draft, the younger Björck spoke on how much of an impact having an ultra-competitive older brother around helped him develop his game.
“We’ve always been super close and competed against each other growing up. If it was like land hockey or table tennis or basketball or ice hockey or whatever, it’s always been head-to-head, and I think that creates a competitive mindset,” he’d told TSN in an interview.
Wilson was quick to reciprocate, specifying that it wasn’t the case of one influencing the other to be better or vice versa — but rather the both of them pushing each other.
“We helped each other,” he explained. “Always having someone with the same mindset, and growing up with a two-year younger brother, always wanting to win the competition, has always been there,” he said. “It could be anything — like basketball, out in the garden [...] we’ve been competing against each other, and even though we had some tough times, we always find each other, so yeah. Best friends.”
Björck was able to join his brother at the draft in late June, watching from the new couch set-up as his brother shook hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and posed for a photo with his new Jets jersey in hand.
The draft experience itself was a new one for Björck, as the prior season, he hadn’t gone out to the draft when Vancouver picked him 143rd-overall in the fifth-round.
“It was super cool. I wasn’t able to be there my draft year, and to be able to experience that through my brother was pretty cool,” he said. “Super cool experience, even though it wasn’t me that was drafted, it was my brother. But yeah, super happy for him, and I think Winnipeg can be a good spot for him.”
While Björck and his younger brother are now part of opposing organizations, the two got the chance to compete together when they both represented Sweden at the 2026 U-20 World Junior Championship, during which they both won their first IIHF Gold medals.
“[It was] super cool, amazing. Just to meet my family again. My brother went there, and my mom and dad came to see us again. Super fun experience, something that I will be able to look back on.”
Prior to seeing his family at the World Juniors in December and January, Björck hadn’t been back home to Sweden since August of 2025 — partially due to the forward gearing up for his first season in the NCAA with Colorado College. Most of his hockey career before that had taken place in Sweden, with Björck spending the three seasons before he was drafted with Djurgårdens IF.
While he noted that the school portion of playing in the NCAA was a little tough to adjust to (understandably so), as a whole, Björck’s first year went pretty well.
“It was fun, first year in the states, just to see how the culture and all that is. It was a great experience, and I enjoyed every day. Colorado College is a great spot and I’m excited for next year.”
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