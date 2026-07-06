Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Elias Pettersson

Whether Pettersson is able to build his performance back up again for the 2026–27 season will be dependent on a few different things. Having a new but familiar coach in Manny Malhotra may help him rediscover having fun while playing hockey, while locker room leaders in Luke Schenn and Brendan Gallagher could help the team improve their environment as a whole — something that could contribute to the forward getting back to his most efficient style of game. That said, given that Vancouver’s new management staff has not been shy about their desire to make changes up-and-down the lineup, this will all depend on whether Pettersson is even with the Canucks to start the next season or not.