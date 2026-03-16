NHL Announces Details For 2028 World Cup Of Hockey

In a press release, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, "There is no international competition in sports that matches the passion, skill, and excitement of hockey’s best-on-best coming together to represent their countries -- last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and the recent Winter Olympics were just the latest examples. We at the National Hockey League and our partners at the National Hockey League Players' Association can’t wait to bring the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to three spectacular venues in three cities that shine when staging big events. We know Calgary, Edmonton and Prague will serve as fantastic hosts for hockey fans from all over the globe, and that the greatest hockey players in the world will compete on a level that will make this event truly memorable."