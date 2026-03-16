NHL Announces Details For 2028 World Cup Of Hockey

More details have emerged about the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. On Monday, the NHL announced the three host cities for the event, which will be Calgary, Edmonton and Prague. The eight-team tournament will be held in February 2028.
As per the NHL, Calgary and Prague will each host seven games. Six of them will be round-robin games, while the final will be an elimination game. As for Edmonton, they will host the two semifinal games and the championship.
In a press release, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, "There is no international competition in sports that matches the passion, skill, and excitement of hockey’s best-on-best coming together to represent their countries -- last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and the recent Winter Olympics were just the latest examples. We at the National Hockey League and our partners at the National Hockey League Players' Association can’t wait to bring the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to three spectacular venues in three cities that shine when staging big events. We know Calgary, Edmonton and Prague will serve as fantastic hosts for hockey fans from all over the globe, and that the greatest hockey players in the world will compete on a level that will make this event truly memorable."
2028 will be the fourth World Cup of Hockey. Canada won in 2004 and 2016, while Team USA picked up a victory in 1996. Based on the Vancouver Canucks' current roster, the organization should have a few players at the event.
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