Canucks Dice & Ice Player Basket Auction Includes A Nintendo Switch Lite, Demko’s Vinyl Collection, And A Signed Pair Of Olympic Skates

The day that the Vancouver Canucks’ Dice & Ice player baskets become available for auction is always an interesting one. Fans get an inside-look at some of the players’ favourite things, ranging from snacks, to experiences, to choices of beverage. In the case of this year’s player baskets, this includes a Nintendo Switch Lite.
The player to include the handheld video game console in his basket is none-other than Teddy Blueger, whose “Favourite Things” basket also includes games for the Switch like NBA 2K26 and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. For merch-afficionados, the basket also comes with a signed jersey and orca jacket. Also included in the basket is a bottle of San Benedetto Sparkling Water signed by Blueger.
Sticking with the theme of personalization is Thatcher Demko’s “DJ Demko” basket, which those who are fans of music will likely take interest in. Included in this collection is a vinyl record player as well as vinyls by Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, and Fleetwood Mac.
Oftentimes, the Canucks’ Dice & Ice player baskets wil include at least one centred around golf, with this year’s selection being no different. The “Golf Like Garland” basket features an 18-hole round of golf for four players at Northview Golf & Country Club. This basket also includes some Canucks merch, specifically a polo shirt and hat, as well as some golf gear like golf balls, tees, and a golf glove.
Two Canucks — Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk — chose to highlight Scandinave Spa in Whistler as part of their respective baskets. Pettersson’s “Scandinavian Spa” package also includes essential oils from Saje and different varieties of tea. DeBrusk’s “Day at the Spa” also includes products from Saje such as a diffuser and essential oils, as well as dinner at Sidecut Steakhouse and Painted Rock Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.
This year’s Dice & Ice Gala takes place tonight, February 26, with proceeds going to the Canucks For Kids Fund.
