Canucks Dice & Ice Player Basket Auction Includes A Nintendo Switch Lite, Demko’s Vinyl Collection, And A Signed Pair Of Olympic Skates

Oftentimes, the Canucks’ Dice & Ice player baskets wil include at least one centred around golf, with this year’s selection being no different. The “Golf Like Garland” basket features an 18-hole round of golf for four players at Northview Golf & Country Club. This basket also includes some Canucks merch, specifically a polo shirt and hat, as well as some golf gear like golf balls, tees, and a golf glove.