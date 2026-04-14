Canucks’ Evander Kane Not Expected To Return This Season

Barring an influx of injuries, it appears the Canucks will not play Evander Kane for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
There may only be a couple of games left in the 2025–26 season for the Vancouver Canucks, but this doesn’t mean they’re excused from any arising injury issues. Evander Kane has yet to play since Vancouver’s game on April 4 against the Utah Mammoth, and it appears the forward will remain out until the end of the season.
“He’s not going to play unless we get walloped with some injuries. So we’re going to keep going with the group we have,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said after Vancouver’s morning skate on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings in their final home game of the season.
Kane’s recent appearances in Vancouver’s lineup have been sporadic. The forward skated in enough games to put him at the 1000th NHL-game mark on March 30 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but did not play again until the 4th due to injury. Against the Mammoth on home-ice, Vancouver celebrated Kane’s career-milestone. He has not played in a game since then.
With Kane’s current contract up at the end of the season, the forward will become a UFA by the start of July unless the Canucks opt to sign him to an extension. Through 71 games played this season, the forward has scored 13 goals and 18 assists.
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