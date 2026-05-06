Canucks Forward Nils Höglander Will Miss The 2026 World Championship

Nils Höglander was injured while playing for Sweden.
Nils Höglander has been ruled out of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The Vancouver Canucks winger was injured in Sweden's 8-1 victory over Switzerland at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. Höglander was initially named to Sweden's roster for the upcoming Beijer Hockey Games, which is scheduled to begin on May 7, 2026, when Sweden battles Czechia in Ängelholm.
The 2025-26 season has not been kind to Höglander from an injury perspective. He suffered a lower-body injury during the pre-season, which kept him out of the lineup until December. This year, Höglander played 38 games for the Canucks, where he scored two goals and recorded five points.
During his career, Höglander has represented Sweden multiple times. The last came in 2020, when he recorded 11 points in seven games at the World Juniors. Höglander has won three medals for Sweden, including a Gold at the 2016 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.
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