'We're Down Now To Five': Jim Rutherford Provides Update On Canucks Search For A New General Manager

The Vancouver Canucks are still searching for a new GM.
The Vancouver Canucks' search for a new general manager has been anything but dull. Reports are emerging every day with new names being added to the long list of candidates. While Vancouver has yet to announce a new GM, it appears that the organization has at least narrowed down its list.
After the draft lottery, Jim Rutherford spoke to the media and was asked about the search for a new GM. It has been less than three weeks since the search began as the Canucks parted ways with Patrik Allvin on April 17, 2026. When asked about the hiring process, Rutherford provided an update on the organization's current status.
"We're a long ways along," said Rutherford. "The process has been good. We interviewed a lot of people. A good cross-section of people in the hockey world. The list is narrowed down now and just digging deeper and deeper and deeper into people and what they've done in the game, and hopefully get to a decision here by next week."
Selecting a new GM is a complicated task that often involves interviewing a large pool of candidates. As mentioned, there have been plenty of names attached to Vancouver's open GM spot, which has created plenty of debates among the fan base. Rutherford not only provided the approximate number of candidates interviewed but also revealed who has joined him on the search committee.
"Ownership is very active. So it's ownership and myself, and we're down now to five as we speak... I don't know exactly, but it was a little, I can safely say it was a little bit north of 15, but I don't have my book here. I can't tell you whether 17 or 18, but it was more than 15."
Searching for a new GM is never an easy task. Add in the situation the Canucks currently find themselves in when it comes to a rebuild, and it can add extra pressure to whoever eventually gets the job. As Rutherford explained, being thorough in the interview process is key to hiring the right GM.
"When you interview that many people there, there's a lot of information. And I don't know if I want to call it surprises, but things that we didn't know in their background, or how they would go about things. And I mean, I've been through this process before. I don't think I ever interviewed as many people as we did this time. But this has been as good a process as I've seen. Lot of interesting people. A lot of interesting ideas on how they would approach things. So it's gonna be a tough decision."
During the availability, Rutherford was also asked about some of the feedback he had received from candidates regarding the organization. This feedback can be useful, as an outside perspective can expose weaknesses that might otherwise have been missed. Rutherford also revealed some interesting timelines provided by candidates regarding where the organization stood in terms of a rebuild.
"That's one of the questions. Where's the Canucks now? What do you think? How long is the rebuild thing? Take all those things and different answers on. I mean, some people felt that where we are in the rebuild that we are, you know, through a rougher patch of it and start to take the upswing on it. I think all of them acknowledge that there are some good young players here. But in a rebuild, there's still lots of work. One of the things we interviewed some people that could fall into where we draft. And you know, we asked them about the draft, and the few people that were in that position respectfully declined to give that answer, which I really thought was great. They protected their own team. They protected their own area. But overall, the guys were very upfront, very honest, and clearly we learned a lot of stuff."
The good news is that it appears the GM search is coming to a close. With the 2026 NHL Draft Combine scheduled for the end of the month, Vancouver has to not only have a new general manager in place but also give them enough time to prepare for the event. Ultimately, it will be intriguing to see who the Canucks pick as the new GM, as they will have to navigate some tough years as the organization continues its rebuild.
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