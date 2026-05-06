'We're Down Now To Five': Jim Rutherford Provides Update On Canucks Search For A New General Manager

"That's one of the questions. Where's the Canucks now? What do you think? How long is the rebuild thing? Take all those things and different answers on. I mean, some people felt that where we are in the rebuild that we are, you know, through a rougher patch of it and start to take the upswing on it. I think all of them acknowledge that there are some good young players here. But in a rebuild, there's still lots of work. One of the things we interviewed some people that could fall into where we draft. And you know, we asked them about the draft, and the few people that were in that position respectfully declined to give that answer, which I really thought was great. They protected their own team. They protected their own area. But overall, the guys were very upfront, very honest, and clearly we learned a lot of stuff."