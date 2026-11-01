Canucks Month In Review: October 2026

Good things are happening for Vancouver’s young talent both at the NHL, AHL, NCAA, and junior levels of hockey. With the Canucks, Jonathan Lekkerimäki has gotten his season off to a hot start, currently leading his team in goals (6) and sitting second in points (13). In the AHL, Braeden Cootes, who is currently injured, has three goals and three assists in six games, while Riley Patterson is averaging nearly a point per game with the Abbotsford Canucks. Anthony Romani is up to seven goals and three points in six games with Michigan State University in the NCAA, Adam Novotný has scored eight goals and 12 assists in 15 games with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL, and Brooks Rogowski is at 12 points in 14 games with the Oshawa Generals.