Canucks Parting Ways With Five Restricted Free-Agents

Both Grubbe and Stillman were acquired via trade during the past year, with Grubbe heading to Vancouver in exchange for Josh Bloom back in March. The former 2021 third-round pick spent two games with Abbotsford during the 2025–26 season, scoring one goal. Stillman was one of two pieces acquired in the trade that sent 2025 AHL Playoff MVP Artūrs Šilovs to the Penguins, with the other piece a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Stillman spent a good chunk of the 2025–26 season injured, producing three goals and nine assists in 24 games with the AHL Canucks.