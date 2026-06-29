Culture Carrier Brendan Gallagher Is Excited To ‘Embrace Everything’ About Being A Member Of The Canucks

The Canucks acquired 14-year NHL veteran Brendan Gallagher from the Montréal Canadiens on Monday morning.
“This is the best case scenario,” Brendan Gallagher said in his introductory press conference as the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks.
Gallagher, a 14-year veteran of the Montréal Canadiens, was traded to the Canucks on Monday morning after speculation had linked the forward to Vancouver after the end of Montréal’s post-season. While originally from Edmonton, Gallagher grew up in the Lower Mainland and has spent many off-seasons training in BC — hence why the fit made so much sense for the 911-game NHL veteran.
“It’s a new challenge in my career, and I’m excited to share that with the people of Vancouver, and I know how exciting Vancouver is playing,” Gallagher said on Monday morning shortly after being traded. “I saw their Stanley Cup run, I know how that city gets behind them, and to be a part of that going forward is something that I’m very excited for as well.”
Best known for his grit and no-quit mentality, the fit between the Canucks and Gallagher clicked the minute he mentioned Vancouver as a potential landing destination for him at the end of the 2025–26 season.
While he’d been a key piece of Montréal’s locker room for the bulk of his NHL career, towards the end of the 2025–26 season, this idea seemed to be waning. The forward was healthy-scratched during the Canadiens’ playoff run, skating in only three games against the Tampa Bay Lighting during the post-season. The writing seemed to be on the wall for the former 50-point player.
“You just have to move on to put yourself in the right situation,” he said. “I love these guys [on Montréal], they’re an unbelievable group to be a part of, they got a great future going forward, and I’m sure we’ll run into each other down the road, but on the flip side of that, I’m also very excited about what’s next for me here. I’m excited to get to Vancouver. I’m extremely excited to be a Canuck, and to embrace everything about it, and to get going with the guys is gonna be a lot of fun.”
Gallagher has a fair bit of experience going through a rebuild as part of the Canadiens, which is another reason as to why the fit with Vancouver seemed so seamless. As a team just entering their rebuild window, a culture carrier like Gallagher will help set the tone in the locker room — something that Vancouver’s new management team of Ryan Johnson and Daniel and Henrik Sedin have been outspoken about since taking on their new roles.
“I think we’ve created a really good culture [in Montréal], and that that comes from your darkest days, and having guys that want to be around and are committed to the process, believe in the process,” he said. “I think that’s really important in any organization, whether it’s sport or anything, I think it’s nothing without culture, and I think first and foremost, I think that’ll be the focus, and I think that’s something I can help out with. So, I’m looking forward to that.”
It’s an idea very-much in line with the message Johnson and the Sedins have been preaching since the beginning of their management tenure in mid-May.
The start of where Gallagher began to learn these culture traits came throughout his time in Montréal, though he emphasized that these characteristics were passed down to him by veteran players he’d spent time with early on in his career with the Canadiens. One of the veteran players he skated with just-so happened to be new Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra.
“He was eager to share his knowledge, whether it be face-offs — which he was as good as anyone — with young players, and grabbing guys, or just on the road, if he saw a guy was struggling, he’d just pull you aside and have a chat [...] Manny was a great teammate.”
While Gallagher expressed that Malhotra was “a pleasure to play with,” he also emphasized how excited he is to be playing for him now as a head coach.
“I know what Manny stood for as a player. I’m sure he’ll be the same way as a coach.”
At the end of the day, as Gallagher says, it truly seems like the best-case scenario in regards to a roster move: the Canucks get a player who can help establish a winning culture within the locker room, Gallagher gets the opportunity to play in his destination of choice, and BC gets to welcome a local boy home.
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