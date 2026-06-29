Culture Carrier Brendan Gallagher Is Excited To ‘Embrace Everything’ About Being A Member Of The Canucks

“You just have to move on to put yourself in the right situation,” he said. “I love these guys [on Montréal], they’re an unbelievable group to be a part of, they got a great future going forward, and I’m sure we’ll run into each other down the road, but on the flip side of that, I’m also very excited about what’s next for me here. I’m excited to get to Vancouver. I’m extremely excited to be a Canuck, and to embrace everything about it, and to get going with the guys is gonna be a lot of fun.”