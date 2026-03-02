Logo
How Year-Round Daylight Time Could Impact The Vancouver Canucks’ On-Ice Performance

The Canucks could see some of their game's start times occurring at 8:00 pm PT.

Earlier today, the province of British Columbia announced the end of time changes for daylight savings.  This means the spring-forward occurring on Sunday, March 8 will be the last time the province will participate in that. Moving forward, Vancouver will operate under year-round daylight time set seven hours behind UTC. 

For the Vancouver Canucks, a change like this could prove costly in the coming seasons. Due to the change — or lack of — in daylight savings, one fall comes around, Vancouver may end up playing some of their games with a start time of 8:00 pm rather than the usual 7:00 pm. As a result, home games could end at anywhere from 10:30 to 11:00 pm local. 

For some of the games taking place in California, particularly against the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, this start time may even drop down to 8:30 pm as these teams sometimes start games at 7:30 pm PT. End times for these games would end up being around 11:00 pm to 11:30 pm, with extra frames potentially taking teams to nearly midnight by the end of it. 

While the Canucks will have time to adjust before this comes into play, moving forward, this will be something for Vancouver to consider when it comes to preparing for the upcoming season. 

Vancouver’s next game takes place tonight at home against the Dallas Stars, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. 

