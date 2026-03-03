Canucks Prospect Bloom Named ECHL Player Of The Month

Josh Bloom has been named the ECHL Player of the Month for February.
Vancouver Canucks prospect Josh Bloom has been named the ECHL Player of the Month for February. The 22-year-old has been on a tear lately with 18 points in 12 games over the last month. Bloom has even continued his dominance into March, as he had a four-goal game for the Kalamzoo Wings on Sunday.
Bloom has spent the season split between the ECHL and AHL. In 16 games with the Wings, he has 12 goals and 23 points. As for his time with the Abbotsford Canucks, Bloom has played in 17 games where he has scored once, which came back on November 8.
The Canucks acquired Bloom from the Buffalo Sabres in 2023. He won the Memorial Cup in 2024 and has played 33 AHL games in his career. During his time with Kalamazoo, Bloom has played 67 games where he has recorded 64 points.
Josh Bloom at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Rubyia Ghumman/The Hockey News/WHL)
