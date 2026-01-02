Canucks Place Rossi On IR, Call Up Bains

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Marco Rossi on IR. The move is retroactive to December 30, 2025, which means the 24-year-old will be out of the lineup for the next week. As per head coach Adam Foote, Rossi is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated in a week.

Since joining the Canucks, Rossi has one goal and one assist in eight games. He is averaging 18:42 of ice time and has won 50.8% of his faceoffs. Rossi was part of the Quinn Hughes trade, which also brought Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and a 2026 first-round pick to Vancouver.

With Rossi being placed on IR, the Canucks also announced that Arshdeep Bains had been recalled from the AHL. This season, the 24-year-old has played 26 games with Vancouver, recording five points. As for his time in the AHL, Bains has six points in five games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

