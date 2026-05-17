Canucks President Of Hockey Operations Daniel Sedin Is In Switzerland Scouting At The 2026 World Championship

Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations Daniel Sedin spoke to a Swedish media outlet in Switzerland.
Less than a week after being promoted to President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, Daniel Sedin is already on the road scouting. The Hockey Hall of Famer is currently in Switzerland, where the 2026 World Championship is being held. Sedin had a quick conversation with Swedish outlet Viaplay Hockey about what he has seen so far in the tournament.
Sedin was asked about watching 2026 NHL Draft prospect Viggo Björck, who has had an impressive start to the tournament. When translated from Swedish, he said, "Yes, I'm impressed by all the young ones. They are so much better than we were at the same age. They are quite complete players."
During the interview, Sedin was also asked about his new role as President of Hockey Operations. When translated from Swedish, he said, "Well, for starters, it's more responsibility. More decisions and keep track of the sporting side of the organization. We have been quite involved so far as well, so in terms of time, I don't know if it will be that much more, but yes, we will do our best and give it our all."
In addition to scouting, the Canucks have four players currently participating in the tournament. They are Linus Karlsson, Filip Hronek, Max Sasson and Aatu Räty. During the interview, Sedin mentioned that he is also keeping an eye on them at the 2026 World Championship.
Daniel, along with his brother Henrik, will have plenty of challenges in their roles as Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. Vancouver is currently at the start of a rebuild and has 10 draft picks ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Along with new General Manager Ryan Johnson, the trio will be tasked with eventually turning the Canucks into a Stanley Cup contender.
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