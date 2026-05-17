Canucks Prospect Klimovich’s Agent Comments On KHL Rumours

Will Vancouver Canucks prospect Danila Klimovich be heading to the KHL?
According to his agent, Dan Milstein, the forward will not be.
With both Vancouver and the Abbotsford Canucks’s 2025–26 seasons wrapped-up, and Klimovich waiting for a new contract with the Canucks, rumours have floated of the forward signing in the KHL, which would end his five-year tenure with the AHL team.
Earlier today, Milstein clarified the rumours for a second time, confirming that Klimovich would not be going to the KHL at this moment.
“Fake news,” he wrote on X in a response to an article claiming that his client would be heading to the KHL.
Milstein also confirmed this to David Quadrelli of CanucksArmy earlier in the week, writing that the “KHL is not being considered at this time at all.”
Klimovich was drafted 41st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft but has yet to make his NHL debut. The forward has played on Abbotsford since the 2021–22 season, reaching career-highs in 2024–25 with 25 goals and 13 assists in 65 games played. He is currently tied with Linus Karlsson for Abbotsford’s franchise-high in all-time goals-scored with 70.
Klimovich is one of four players currently in the Canucks organization who are represented by Milstein, with the others being Evander Kane, Max Sasson, and Kirill Kudryavtsev. Milstein also represents Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, Montréal Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov, and former Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev.
Klimovich’s current contract will expire come the 2026 off-season, making him a restricted free-agent if the Canucks opt not to re-sign him.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.