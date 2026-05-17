Reflecting On The Abbotsford Canucks' 2025-26 Season

Overall, there were still positives for this year. Retaining Manny Malhotra as head coach made a positive impact on this team. His ability to develop young players and lead the locker room helped inspire the team to give their best on the ice. Malhotra's hockey IQ and experience have allowed him to communicate effectively what needs improvement on and off the ice. His leadership style has ensured that the team feels confident, strong, and united not only on game nights but also during practices.