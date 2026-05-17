Reflecting On The Abbotsford Canucks' 2025-26 Season

Looking back at what worked and what didn't work during the Abbotsford Canucks' 2025-26 season.
The Abbotsford Canucks started the 2025-26 season looking to defend the franchise's first Calder Cup championship. After the celebrations ended, the team got busy switching the formula, trying to replicate another win. However, their performance ultimately did not result in another cup. Let's take a look back at what worked and what didn't for the 2025-26 Abbotsford Canucks.
Abbotsford finished ninth place in the AHL's Pacific Division with 63 points and a record of 28-37-4-3. There were multiple factors which influenced the overall performance.
The club retained 11 players from the winning roster, making certain moves during the off-season and as the season continued. One of the biggest impacts was the trade of goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, whose stellar play in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs earned him MVP honours. This move resulted in more pressure for younger goalies such as Nikita Tolopilo and Ty Young to play more games, and for the blueline to adjust to different goaltenders.
The AHL Canucks' defensive core also underwent many changes, and featured a lot of developing players from junior leagues (Sawyer Mynio) and the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL (Phip Waugh, Derek Daschke, Jayden Lee, and more). This may have helped individual players' games, but overall, it resulted in a big loss for the team. One example is Tom Willander, who played in five AHL games before he was called up to the Vancouver Canucks for the rest of the season.
The young duo of Willander and Kirill Kudryavtsev showed strong skating and an ability to generate offence from the back-end. Kudryavtsev remained a strong fixture on the blueline with 20 pts in 40 GP. His ability to generate offensive plays and keep the puck away from the net will continue to benefit the team.
Abbotsford will have to focus on strengthening its defensive structure for next season and ensure it can deliver consistent plays that do not place all the pressure on the goaltender.
Injuries in Vancouver also resulted in a lack of consistency for the young Canucks team. As more players were recalled to the NHL throughout the season, the team had to switch lines, come up with new strategies, and play developing players who might have needed a veteran presence. With roster changes and injuries in the NHL, Abbotsford did not resemble the team that won the championship the year before.
Overall, there were still positives for this year. Retaining Manny Malhotra as head coach made a positive impact on this team. His ability to develop young players and lead the locker room helped inspire the team to give their best on the ice. Malhotra's hockey IQ and experience have allowed him to communicate effectively what needs improvement on and off the ice. His leadership style has ensured that the team feels confident, strong, and united not only on game nights but also during practices.
Having high-end prospects and developing young players will benefit Abbotsford in the long term. Although it can be argued that the loss of veteran presence hurt the team during the 2025-26 season, the AHL Canucks are building a strong foundation for years to come. The players will continue to gain experience, work on their skills with a highly supportive coaching staff and bring thrilling entertainment to the city of Abbotsford.
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