Report: Canucks' Newest Offer For Pending UFA Kiefer Sherwood Reaches $4M Per Year

The Kiefer Sherwood and Vancouver Canucks saga continues. Earlier today, CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks have made Sherwood a new offer that sits at around $4M per year with "medium term." Sherwood’s current deal pays him $1.5M per year.

Sherwood has been viewed as one of the Canucks’ best assets this season given his excellent performances each game as well as his status as a pending UFA. The forward has been able to inject energy and physicality into Vancouver’s lineup while providing a fair amount of offence and a stable presence on the penalty kill.

This is Sherwood’s second season with Vancouver, as the forward signed with the Canucks in free agency during the 2024 off-season. The 2024–25 season was filled with career-highs for him, as Sherwood put up new personal records in goals (19) and points (40) as well as set a new NHL single-season hit record (464).

Throughout the start of the 2025–26 season, Sherwood has held the Canucks’ lead in goals-scored, as he currently has 17. This includes two hat tricks, the second and third of his career, scored against the St. Louis Blues (October 30) and New York Islanders (December 19) respectively.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

3 Takeaways From The Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

Canucks' Hronek & Kämpf Named To 2026 Winter Olympics Roster For Czechia

Canucks Prospect Wilson Björck Wins Gold Medal With Sweden At 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.