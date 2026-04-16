Canucks Prospect Changes NCAA Commitment For 2026-27 Season

Canucks prospect Kieren Dervin, who had previously committed to Penn State, has now committed to the University of Michigan.
After a little over one season in the OHL, Vancouver Canucks prospect Kieren Dervin has committed to the University of Michigan in the NCAA. Dervin spent his time in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and was previously committed to Penn State.
Dervin was selected 65th overall by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Draft. In his draft year, the forward spent time with St. Andrew’s College, playing majorly for the U18 AAA division and scoring 33 goals and 46 assists in 50 games.
This season was Dervin’s first full stint in the OHL, during which he scored 17 goals and 25 assists in 53 regular-season games. He placed second on his team in scoring and fell only two points behind the lead. Dervin also put up two assists in his team's four-game playoff run this year.
With his commitment to the University of Michigan, Dervin joins Canucks prospects Anthony Romani (Michigan State), Matthew Lansing (Quinnipiac), Wilson Björck (Colorado), Matthew Perkins (Northeastern), Aiden Celebrini (Boston University), and Daimon Gardner (St. Cloud) in the NCAA. He’ll join a Michigan roster featuring Montréal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage.
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